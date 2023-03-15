Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Energi has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.42 million and $115,925.92 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,609,690 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

