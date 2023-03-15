Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CFO Joshua Ballard Sells 883 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $21,183.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,621 shares in the company, valued at $590,657.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Joshua Ballard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76.
Energy Recovery Stock Performance
Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
Further Reading
