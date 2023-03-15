Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CFO Joshua Ballard Sells 883 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $21,183.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,621 shares in the company, valued at $590,657.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, February 3rd, Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $11,220,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $7,890,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $8,583,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $7,207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Recovery by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 345,998 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

