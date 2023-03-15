Enjin Coin Price Down 1.3% This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $394.46 million and approximately $50.24 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00404451 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,640.50 or 0.27338198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

