Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Short Interest Update

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Enphys Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 47,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,581. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Enphys Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enphys Acquisition by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphys Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphys Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.