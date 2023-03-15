EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.80

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.80 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.82 ($0.20), with a volume of 10428459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.94 ($0.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of EnQuest to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 29 ($0.35) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 38 ($0.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

EnQuest Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £317.90 million, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EnQuest Company Profile

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 4,222,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £886,626.93 ($1,080,593.46). Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

