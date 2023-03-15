EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of EOG Resources worth $779,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $8.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,037. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

