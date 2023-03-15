EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $251.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005981 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004348 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001370 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,355,553 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

