EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 49,189 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,189 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $35,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 169,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,830. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

