EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.62 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 277.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 349,220 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. 2,814,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,934. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

