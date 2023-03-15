EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,574 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,574 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.53 on Wednesday, hitting $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 97,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,268. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.