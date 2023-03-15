EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,425 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,542. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

