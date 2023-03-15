Erickson (OTCMKTS:EACIQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Erickson Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EACIQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. Erickson shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,802,400 shares.
Erickson Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
Erickson Company Profile
Erickson Incorporated is a provider of aviation services to both commercial and governmental entities in approximately 20 countries. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial Aviation Services, Global Defense and Security, and Manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The Company owns and operates a fleet of aircraft and provides a range of aerial services, including critical supply and logistics for deployed military forces, humanitarian relief, firefighting, timber harvesting, infrastructure construction and crewing.
