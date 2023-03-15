ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 20.96% of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF

The ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (AWYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market-cap and liquidity. AWYX was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

