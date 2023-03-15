Ethereum Price Tops $1,709.51 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $209.20 billion and approximately $16.35 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,709.51 or 0.06880320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00069733 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00053463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00022567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000902 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.