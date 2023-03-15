Euler (EUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.49 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Euler token can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00010988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $27.11 million and $7.49 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded down 63% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

