Euler (EUL) Price Down 69.1% Over Last Week

Euler (EUL) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Euler has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00009366 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

