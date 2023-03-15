Euler Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.83 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 65.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00010314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $25.16 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00399233 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.72 or 0.26985556 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.