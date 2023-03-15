EverQuote, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

EVER opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EverQuote by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EverQuote by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,098 shares of company stock worth $714,235 in the last ninety days. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

