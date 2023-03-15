Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.75

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 15766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$816.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

