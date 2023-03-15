EVR Research LP Has $12.99 Million Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

EVR Research LP trimmed its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Sonic Automotive makes up approximately 3.9% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.76% of Sonic Automotive worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

