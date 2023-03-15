EVR Research LP Invests $6.29 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

EVR Research LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,000. ACV Auctions makes up about 1.9% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.55% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,186,636 shares of company stock worth $26,005,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

