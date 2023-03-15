EVR Research LP Purchases New Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. PagerDuty accounts for about 1.2% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.5% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,358 shares of company stock worth $14,064,972. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

