Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Up 4.8%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. 140,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 293,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $516.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $860,350. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $29,671,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Expensify by 27.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 61.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.