Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in February

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 197.9 days.

Experian Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXPGF opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

