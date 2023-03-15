Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $435.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

