Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 640 ($7.80) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,150 ($14.02) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,340.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

