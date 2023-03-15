Financial Analysis: Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) versus AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Duck Creek Technologies and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 1 9 0 0 1.90 AudioEye 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $16.78, suggesting a potential downside of 11.42%. AudioEye has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.12%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Duck Creek Technologies.

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and AudioEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $310.08 million 8.36 -$8.33 million ($0.11) -172.18 AudioEye $29.91 million 2.28 -$10.43 million ($0.92) -6.37

Duck Creek Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AudioEye. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -4.57% 0.54% 0.48% AudioEye -34.88% -83.11% -38.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats AudioEye on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

