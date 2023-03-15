Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Up 0.9%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.29). 65,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 30,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.75 ($2.26).

Fintel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £194.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,102.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.67.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

