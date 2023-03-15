FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.08 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.68. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NYSE FINV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

