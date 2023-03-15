FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.08 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.68. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
FinVolution Group Price Performance
NYSE FINV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.92.
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
