Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Fire & Flower Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.
Fire & Flower Company Profile
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.
