First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Position Boosted by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,559 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises about 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First BanCorp. worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.2% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 60,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 97,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 294,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

