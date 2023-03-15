First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Purchases $10,818.00 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Dana D. Behar acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $10,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,571.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.70.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNWB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

