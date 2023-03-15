First Republic Bank’s (FRC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

