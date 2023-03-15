First Tin (LON:1SN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.00

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 337386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.11).

First Tin Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.77 million and a PE ratio of -880.00.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

