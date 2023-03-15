First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FFA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 8,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,061. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
