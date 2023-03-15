First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FFA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 8,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,061. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

