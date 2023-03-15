First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 2,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 2,303.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

