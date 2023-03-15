First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 165,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 207,359 shares.The stock last traded at $25.03 and had previously closed at $26.31.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

