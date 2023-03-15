First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Stock Price Up 4.8%

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 25,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 38,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRPT. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1,094.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

