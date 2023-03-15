First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 158.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DEED traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 9,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

