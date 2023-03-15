Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.76 EPS.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,615. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $212.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.95 and its 200-day moving average is $167.70.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.