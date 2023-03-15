Fletcher Building Limited (FCREY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 14th

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
Shares of FCREY opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.
About Fletcher Building
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fletcher Building (FCREY)
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.