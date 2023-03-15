Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCREY opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.
About Fletcher Building
