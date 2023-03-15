FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Plans $0.99 Dividend

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

FNB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNB Bancorp stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. FNB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $241.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

