Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$62.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.29.

Shares of FTS traded up C$0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 833,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

