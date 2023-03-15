FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $178.85 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.