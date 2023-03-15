FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average of $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

