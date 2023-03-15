FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

EPD opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

