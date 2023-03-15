FourThought Financial LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

