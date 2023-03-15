FourThought Financial LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

