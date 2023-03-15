FourThought Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3 %

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW opened at $419.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.34, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

